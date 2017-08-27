Gangster accused in Jewar gangrape and murder arrested by Noida STF

Police have arrested Anil Bawariya, the 38-year-old gangster and absconding accused in the Jewar gang-rape and murder case.

A native of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Anil headed the Bawariya gang comprising eight members of his family including himself, the police said. He was arrested from Pilakhua in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night by a team from STF (Special Task Force), Noida. Police had announced a reward of Rs 12,000 on his arrest.

“Anil is accused in many cases of loot, robbery and murder, apart from Jewar murder and gangrape. We held him from Hapur and recovered an SUV, a countrymade pistol and live cartridges,” Raj Kumar Mishra, DSP Noida-STF, said.

Police said Anil is the son of Megh Singh, a notorious criminal who headed the Ramesh Bawariya gang formed in 1980’s in Bharatpur. Megh, they said, was involved in looting money worth crores from traders in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

“He had four children each from two wives. Anil, then all of 18, wasn’t allowed by his father’s peers to join the gang. He rebelled and formed a separate Bawaria gang comprising his three siblings and four other step brothers,” a police officer said.

Anil studied in KCM School in Moradabad, UP and then joined a residential school in Mathura. He was in class 9 when he joined the gang ranks.

He earned notoriety in 2000, when he, along with eight gang members, looted Dr Khanna, a popular physician in Moradabad and a jeweller on the same day. Dr Khanna survived bullet shots in his belly. Three years later, the gang waylaid a car on Moradabad highway, shot dead two businessmen and relatives of a steel giant and decamped with valuables worth crores.

In 2004, the gang robbed commuters of two buses, one truck and three cars on Mathura highway after blocking the road with a Babool tree. Two commuters who resisted were shot dead in the incident. Anil and his brother Laxman were arrested a few days later.

“In 2007, Anil and his gang started their activities in Bharatpur for a year where he committed five murders. In 2008, he shifted to Bandsur in Alwar and started living there after buying a land and constructing a house worth Rs 1 crore,” the police said.

He then put together a gang of petty criminals who would carry out chain snatchings during calendar events such as Pushkar Mela.

Anil was in touch with Raju, another accused in the Jewar gangrape and murder, and planned the crime. Anil and Raju’s wife hail from the same place in Alwar.