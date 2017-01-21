Gangster wanted in murder, loot and extortion cases nabbed in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Police arrested wanted gangster Sanjeev Khadkadi in a search operation on Friday evening. Wanted in multiple cases of murder, loot and extortion, he had been on the run and had a price of Rs12,000 on his arrest.

Led by the superintendent of police, Noida City, a team from Badalpur police station nabbed the gangster at the Al Deco intersection in Greater Noida at about 7.30 pm on Friday. The Badalpur team was led by sub-inspector Ram Mehar Singh.

“We had information that a wanted gangster will be travelling through the Al Deco intersection on Friday evening and set up a check post to inspect all vehicles passing through the crossing. We managed to catch him as he arrived in his SUV,” Singh said.

The cops also seized a country-made pistol and live ammunition from him.

A native of Tronica city, Ghaziabad, Khadkadi has criminal cases registered at Badalpur, Baghpat and Ghaziabad police stations. He had been wanted in more than a dozen cases of murder, loot and extortion. The Meerut police division had announced a reward of Rs 12,000 for anyone who had information on his whereabouts.

“He had cases registered under the Arms Act and Gangster Act and also under IPC sections for abduction, rioting, murder, attempt to murder and robbery. We’d been on the lookout for him for more than a year. He’s finally behind bars,” Singh said.