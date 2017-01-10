Gautam Budh Nagar admin to colleges: Encourage students to vote

The district administration held an interactive session with representatives of inter colleges and schools, asking them to encourage students to exercise their right to vote on the polling day of February 11.

The Election Commission called the representatives to the camp office of the district magistrate (DM), NP Singh, to brief them about the commission’s plan to create awareness among the city residents.

Deputy election officer Kumar Vinit appealed to the representatives to conduct street plays involving students. He said that the Election Commission and the district administration will conduct street plays at Sector 18 on January 25.

“I appeal to all of you present here to involve your students in street plays and slogan competitions, which should continue from now till January 25,” Vinit told the representatives.

“We aim to improve the voter turnout in the elections scheduled for February. I am pleased to share with you that this time, 19,000 new voters have been added to the electoral list, of which nearly 4,000 voters are from schools and colleges. So now, it is our duty to arrange activities in the city aimed at creating awareness among people and appeal to them to cast their votes in the elections,” Vinit said.

He said that one can visit the Election Commission’s website — ceouttarpradesh.nic.in — for the list of activities being organised for the purpose.

However, representative of only 12 colleges had turned up for the meeting, whereas the district administration had invited representatives of 150 educational institutions.

Those who attended the meeting said there was a communication gap between the district administration and the schools/colleges as they had received telephone calls about the meeting but no e-mail or letter.

The additional district magistrate directed the district public relations officer to sync the e-mail addresses of the representatives of the educational institutions in the district with the institution address and phone numbers for better coordination in the future.