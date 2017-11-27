Gautam Budhha University to become no-vehicle zone soon

To promote a healthy lifestyle and cut down on vehicular pollution, the Gautam Buddha University has decided to make its campus a no-vehicle zone soon. The varsity plans to procure electric vehicles which would be used by students, staffers and visitors to travel within the campus.

The ban on private vehicles would be enforced as soon as these battery-run vehicles are procured.

The move is aimed at discouraging students and teachers, including non-teaching staff members, from using motorised two-wheelers and cars on the campus to go from one building to another.

The Gautam Buddha University, which has around 30,000 students, is built on a campus of 511 acres. It is located near the Buddh International Circuit along the 165km-Yamuna Expressway. There are 19 university hostels and the schools are located within 500 metres from the hostels.

The varsity was established in 2002 with an aim to impart education in different disciplines.

“We have decided to ban the use of private vehicles (inside the campus) with an aim to reduce pollution and also encourage the use of environment friendly modes of travel from one building to another. We will start enforcing the ban once we procure the electric vehicles which the staff and students can use for short commutes. We will also encourage students to use cycles for covering distances within the campus,” Gautam Buddha University vice-chancellor Dr Prabhat Kumar said.

To begin with, the authority will buy two electric cars in a month before the ban order is enforced on the campus. Later, it will buy more vehicles.

“One electric car will cost around ₹10 lakh, so it is not that costly. We want to make the GBU campus an ideal one by introducing such steps,” Kumar said.

The Gautam Buddha University had tried to ban the use of vehicles in 2013 as well, but the ban order was not implemented.

“We are coming up with a policy so that we can impose a penalty on those who violate the ban,” Kumar said, adding that it looks ugly when students or teachers park their vehicles haphazardly.

“We will ensure vehicles are parked at designated places and then students and teachers can either travel on bicycles or in electric cars. We will ensure electric cars are available at an interval of every five minutes on the campus,” he said.

The move by the university follows a particularly bad spell of pollution faced by the National Capital Region after Diwali. Every year, the region suffers intense smog in the early winter weeks as farmers in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan burn paddy stubble.