GB Nagar civic poll results: Ticket distribution divided BJP workers

Infighting over ticket distribution in the Gautam Budh Nagar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party affected the party’s results in four municipal bodies.

When results of the municipal body polls were announced on Friday, the BJP managed to win only municipal chairperson seats — in Dadri and Rabupura.

The Jewar chairperson post was won by Samajwadi Party while the Dankaur chairperson seat went to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The two chairperson seats in Bilaspur and Jahangirpur were won by independents. In fact, JP Sharma, who won from Jahangirpur seat, had quit BJP to fight as an independent.

Sources on Friday said local workers, who were disappointed with the candidate selection, went against the party thereby affecting its prospects.

Gautam Budh Nagar has one municipal council (nagar palika) of Dadri and five nagar panchayat segments of Jewar, Rabupura, Dankaur, Bilaspur and Jahangirpur.

It is to be noted that the BJP that had won all three assembly segments of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in the 2017 state assembly poll. The party had also bagged the lone parliamentary seat in the 2014 general elections.

The drubbing in the local body polls in Gautam Bidh Nagar is seen as a sign that the BJP is losing ground in the district.

“People have understood that the BJP is fooling them instead of fulfilling the promises of development. This defeat in four nagar panchayat seats means that people of GB Nagar have lost their faith in the BJP. Their ministers and leaders have lost connect with the people,” said Samajwadi Party general secretary Surendra Nagar.

BJP Noida MP and Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma along with the two MLAs, Dhirendra Singh (Jewar) and Tejpal Nagar (Dadri), had aggressively campaigned in all seats ahead of the local body polls.

“Some of our party workers were angry with the ticket distribution. As a result, it affected our party’s prospects. But we will talk to them and resolve issues so that they continue to work for the party with dedication,” Dhirendra Singh, Jewar MLA, said.

JP Sharma, who won the Jahangirpur chairperson seat, said, “BJP ministers and other senior leaders do not have time for loyal party workers and the public. They are too busy with personal work. So, I left the party and won as an independent.”

The BJP also failed to retain Jewar chairperson seat, which was won by Samajwadi Party candidate Veervati Devi.

“BJP ministers and leaders ignored public issues. The party did not even seek the opinion of loyal workers before tickets allocation in Jewar. As a result, most of the workers in Jewar worked against the party,” Dinesh Sharma, Jewar resident, said.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, however, refuted allegations of a rift in the party over ticket distribution.

“MLAs or ministers did not have any say in the ticket distribution for the civic polls.

Our party followed laid down procedures to distribute tickets. I do not think our workers went against the party. We lost

four seats because our strategy did not work out as per our plans. But we won in Dadri and Rabupura,” he said.