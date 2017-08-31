GD Goenka student death: Arman’s parents meet Yogi, allege laxity in police probe

Parents of Arman Sehgal, who died after a fall in GD Goenka School, met chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the city and apprised him of the events following the boy’s death and alleged laxity on part of the police.

Arman’s parents met the CM at Central Detective Training School, where he was to hold a review meeting with officials of the Ghaziabad administration and other agencies.

Arman died after a fall on the second floor of GD Goenka School on August 1 and his parents lodged an FIR against the school authorities under the IPC sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence.

“We told the CM about the entire incident and the sequence of events that have taken place since the incident. We also told him about laxity on part of the police and that we are not satisfied with the working of the police in this case. The CM assured us that in case we are not satisfied, he will get another team to make inquiries into the incident,” said Swati Sehgal, Arman’s mother, at the venue.

“We also told the CM that the police have failed to make any arrest in the case during the initial stages, which gave the school officials the time they required to seek legal remedy. We also told him that the police have not made any arrest even after one month and the lapse of the August 28 time frame set by the high court. We were in touch with UP officials for the last 20 days and they told us that a meeting will be arranged in Ghaziabad, as the CM will be arriving shortly,” she said.

Minutes after Arman fell on the second floor, he was rushed to Shanti Gopal Hospital but he was declared brought dead. His parents later called the police and alleged negligence and laxity on part of the school authorities. School officials maintained that it was only an incident.

After the FIR was lodged, five of the school officials moved Allahabad high court in order to get the FIR quashed. During a hearing on August 11, the high court had directed that no coercive action should be taken against the school officials until August 28.

Apart from the legal battle at the high court, a magisterial inquiry is also underway in Ghaziabad, taken up by additional district magistrate (finance & revenue). So far, the school officials, Arman’s parents and relatives have registered their statements with the official.