GDA to put Ghaziabad metro funding woes before UP govt

Officials of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) will give a presentation on the city’s 9.41-km metro project before chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting on April 8. The officials are concerned about the fund crunch marring the project and hope that the CM will help remove the hurdles. Most of UP’s ministers will also be present during the presentation.

The 9.41-km metro line is under construction on an elevated section from Dilshad Garden in Delhi to New bus stand in Ghaziabad. The project is pegged at Rs2,210 crore and various UP agencies, including GDA, have to pay a share of Rs1,479.6 crore in a specified ratio. The remaining amount is to be paid by the Central government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Of the Rs1,479.6 crore, the GDA has paid a majority of its Rs695.8 crore, but funds from other departments are still awaited.

“During the presentation, the issue of the contribution not received from other agencies so far will be put up. The issue of the adjustment of Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s share will also be highlighted. There will also be a request to expedite the clearance of the revised detailed project report (DPR) by the UP cabinet,” said SK Dwivedi, chief engineer, GDA.

The officials hope that the issues that could not be sorted out till now will be taken up by the present government.

The GDA faces a major issue of getting funds from the municipal corporation. The corporation said that its major share of funds of nearly Rs200 crore can be adjusted by the GDA on account of corporation land acquired previously. However, for this transfer of money towards the metro project, a change in government order is needed, which is pending with the state revenue department.

Apart from this, the GDA has received only Rs50 crore from Avas Vikas and another Rs3.3 crore from UPSIDC so far as their share towards the project.

Further, the project will become eligible for a grant of Rs 402.4 crore from the Central government if the UP cabinet clears the revised DPR and the officials are hoping to convey that to their audience.

“Our senior officials will put the issues related to the project before the CM. We hope they will be resolved soon. This will help us expedite the project by the end of 2017 as against the scheduled starting date in 2018. The GDA has paid a majority of the funds and other agencies must now contribute towards funding,” Dwivedi added.