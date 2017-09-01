Ghaziabad: 18 developers battling to meet possession deadlines on GDA watch list

Eighteen out of 29 private developers, who have failed to give possession to homebuyers, are likely to face action from the Ghaziabad development authority, as it is considering the option of filing FIRs against them. The developers under the scanner had committed to a deadline of delivering flats before a three-member ministerial panel on August 30.

The panel, headed by UP’s urban development minister Suresh Khanna, had arrived at the GDA headquarters along with two other ministers, Suresh Rana and Satish Mahana. They held a detailed meeting with homebuyers and also with private developers who promised a time frame to deliver flats.

“Initially, six developers failed to turn up for the meeting on August 30 but they arrived a day later. Now, we are tracking 18 developers who are under pressure to deliver within the set deadlines. We have asked them to submit a fortnightly work progress report and our enforcement department will also keep a check on ground level work at the site. In case they fail to deliver within the set time frames, we will file FIRs,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

“Of 29 developers, there are many who delivered flats on time, but failed to provide basic facilities and utilities. There are some cases on which a decision by the state administration is awaited. Such cases mostly pertain to EWS/LIG flats which are to be delivered under the Integrated Township Policy. Some developers want prices of the flats to be increased. So, such cases will not be considered while filing FIRs, as the decision from the state officials is awaited,” Verma said.

The officer said that the authority’s enforcement department will also keep a tab on construction activities and will ensure that proportionate work is completed by the developer according to the time frame given by him before the ministerial panel.

On August 30, the authority had invited representatives of nearly 10,000 homebuyers to GDA headquarters to present their issues before the ministerial panel which was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve issues of homebuyers, especially in the NCR areas of Noida and Ghaziabad.

The ministers have visited both Noida and Ghaziabad and will submit their report to the state government on the basis of which progress and action against the erring developers will be decided later on.

“We are here to resolve issues that have been lingering on for years now. Buyers’ interest is supreme. They invested money and are still living on rent. We have all options open and can also file FIRs against the erring builders if they don’t deliver flats/plots to buyers on time,” Khanna had said during the meeting on August 30.

The GDA is now finalising the minutes and will roll out the names of the developers against whom the FIRs could be filed if they fail to deliver within the deadlines set by them.