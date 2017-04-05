Ghaziabad: 25-year-old youth burnt alive in car accident

A former crew member of a private airline was charred after his car crashed into an electricity pole and burst into flames early Wednesday morning at Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad. The 25-year-old was trapped in the Hyundai Verna sedan that overturned after hitting the pole.

The incident took place around 4am near Ram Manohar Lohia Park.

The police later identified the man as Zaif Khan who was the only brother to seven sisters. He had left the airlines job around six months ago and was on his way to the gym early morning as his father, Zubair Khan, used to insist that he should remain fit.

“He was on way to the gym when the car hit the electricity pole. The car overturned several times and he could not pull himself out. There was some spark near the petrol tank and he was burnt alive,” said Mohammad Zulfiqar, Zaif’s uncle.

Due to the impact of the hit, the iron pole broke into two and the car was engulfed in flames.

Officials said fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the victim’s body was found reduced to skeleton. Zaif’s father is a general manager (sales) at a car showroom in Delhi. He also rushed to the house when police traced the victim’s address to Shalimar Garden Extension II. The family had planned to go to the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Sunday for prayers. Initially, the family tried to reach Zaif on his phone. He couldn’t be reached till 7am. The family members thought that Zaif was probably still in the gym and not picking up the phone.

“We had purchased an iPhone7 for him around a week back. I had told him that I was more fit than him in my age and he should maintain his fitness. On my insistence, he joined the gym,” said Zubair, victim’s father.

Soon after the incident, a PCR van alerted the fire department and a fire engine was sent to the spot.

“The car hit the electricity pole and overturned. Prima facie, it seems that it caught fire due to a spark in the petrol tank. The man got charred and we only saw a skeleton inside after the fire was doused. We rushed to the spot after a call from a PCR van at around 4.30am,” said Abul Abbas, fire safety officer, Sahibabad.

The car is registered at a Preet Vihar address in east Delhi. However, the police traced the address later on the basis of records of the showroom where the last service of the car was done.

“The car was speeding when it hit the pole. We could not ascertain whether the car was being driven on the wrong side or how the accident happened. The victim probably fell unconscious or could not move pull himself out as the car was mangled. The fire engulfed the entire car in minutes and he was charred to death,” said Anup Singh, circle officer (Sahibabad).

In order to keep the charred remains intact, the police towed the burnt car to the hospital, where doctors took out them out for post-mortem.