Ghaziabad admin forms committee to look into ‘unjust’ fee hike by private schools

The Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) Nidhi Kesarwani formed a committee to look into alleged ambiguous fee hike by private schools in the city. She also wrote to the chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to form a high-level committee to look into the issue.

The move comes after parents of students studying in several private schools held protests at schools against ‘unjustified’ charges and fee hike.

The protests have gained momentum after the BJP came into power, as it has been hinted that the government is planning to issue an ordinance to control excessive fee hike by private schools.

“The district committee comprises the additional district magistrate (finance), basic education officer and district inspector of schools. They will hold discussions with schools over the issue. We have also sent notices to city schools but they have not responded so far. A final notice is being sent. If they fail to respond, we will recommend cancellation of NOCs,” said Kesarwani.

However, officials were of the opinion that they do not have a straightforward legal route to resolve the issue but are hopeful that a state ordinance will help in this regard. They said that the cancellation of NOCs is not in the best interests of students.

Such committees have been formed several times in Ghaziabad, but their decisions were either stayed or still pending in courts.

“We feel that officials remain under political pressure and don’t act tough against schools. On their part, the parents continue to protest or fight long court battles. There have been instances wherein several schools have expelled students whose parents demand explanations or stage protests,” said Neeraj Bhatnagar, a resident of Vasundhara, whose daughter was expelled from her school last year as he had protested against the fee hike.

“It is time that the new government brings in an ordinance to regulate fee hike by private schools. We have sent our draft suggestions to the state government,” Bhatnagar said.

Recently, the Noida district administration also ordered the formation of a committee to probe allegations of fee hike by private schools in the city. There have been protests by parents at various schools in Noida against the fee hike.

“It is generally seen that schools do not take the orders of the district officials seriously. The unjustified fee hike is a state-level issue and should be tackled immediately by the state government. Since the new chief minister is showing signs of action and better governance, we are hopeful that the government will intervene this time,” said Ravindra Saini, a parent from Indirapuram.