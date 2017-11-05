Ghaziabad admin sends recovery notices in Delhi-Meerut Expressway land case

The Ghaziabad district administration has issued notices to various accused persons for recovery of the compensation amount in connection with the alleged irregularities in purchase of government’s acquired land for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) project.

The move comes after directions from the divisional commissioner (Meerut), who had initially ordered an inquiry and, later, ordered an FIR to be lodged against 15 persons, including officials, their relatives and private persons. The inquiry brought out that the officials, in connivance with private persons, allegedly purchased land after the land notification was done in August 2012.

“We have sent notices to the accused persons named in the FIR. They have been asked to deposit the amounts they received after the arbitration stage. If they don’t pay up within 15 days, the recovery of the amounts will be made as land revenue and recovery challans will be issued,” said D.P. Srivastava, additional district magistrate (land acquisition).

The names in the FIR are of Ghanshyam Singh, then ADM (LA) posted at Ghaziabad, his son Shivang Rathor, and the Amin (official in the revenue department who keeps land record) Santosh Kumar, his wife Lokesh Beniwal, her maternal uncle Ranvir Singh, his son Deepak Singh and Deepak’s wife Divya Singh. Apart from them, eight private persons were also named.

The officials said that a notice for recovery of Rs 4.73 crore was sent in the name of Shivang Rathor, Rs 6.08 crore in the name of Ranvir Singh, Rs 6.12 crore in the name of Divya Singh, Rs 2.37 crore to Deepak Singh and Rs 44.26 notice to Lokesh Beniwal.

The inquiry set up by divisional commissioner Dr Prabhat Kumar revealed the alleged connivance of former officials of Ghaziabad, who purchased lands in different villages falling under the DME project and put up cases in arbitration, thereby fetching them more money as compensation.

According to officials, the land after the issue of notification under section 3(D) of the NHAI Act, 1956, vests with the Central government and cannot be dealt with otherwise.

Following the inquiry report, Dr Kumar had ordered an FIR which was lodged against 15 persons under sections of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy at Kavi Nagar police station on October 16.

During the inquiry, the Ghaziabad officials came across 458 instances of sale deeds which were executed after the issue of notification.

“On the directions given by the divisional commissioner, we have sent a list to the sub-registrars, issuing them instructions that no sale deeds, related to the land falling under the DME project, should be allowed in any circumstances,” said Rajesh Kumar Yadav, additional district magistrate (finance & revenue).

The inquiry report sent by Dr Kumar had also put names of two former Ghaziabad district magistrates, Vimal Kumar Sharma and Nidhi Kesarwani, under scanner.

In December, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the 74 km expressway project and upgrading of the 22 km Dasna-Hapur section of National Highway-24 under the DME project.