Ghaziabad AIG suspended after arrest, in judicial custody

The assistant inspector general (AIG), stamps, who was arrested by the Ghaziabad police in connection with two FIRs lodged against him, was suspended by the state administration. District officials confirmed the suspension after the district magistrate on June 15 had recommended it.

Rajesh Sharma, the suspended AIG, faces allegations of cheating, forgery and exploitation of private parties. He allegedly operated a ‘parallel office’ from the Raj Nagar residence of one Ajay Kumar Garg, a retired deputy inspector general (stamps).

Sharma is also alleged to have used forged and fake documents that were prepared in the name of a senior district official. It is also alleged that he reduced the circle rates of a prominent mall for ‘undue’ favours.

“We have received information that the AIG has been suspended by the state officials, but we are yet to receive an official communication in this regard. Anyways, if a government servant remains in judicial custody for 48 hours and above, it attracts suspension,” said Ministhy S, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

A team of Ghaziabad officials also conducted a raid at Garg’s residence on June 14. The police also seized computers and documents that were recovered during the raid.

Sharma on Friday was sent to judicial custody and lodged in Dasna jail after being produced before a Ghaziabad court on Friday. The court also rejected his bail plea.

“The matter related to AIG Sharma is now with the highest authority. They may opt for conducting a departmental inquiry. We are awaiting directions,” the DM said.

Sharma’s office at the district headquarters has been locked since his arrest. He, however, maintained that he was framed in a conspiracy of builders and advocates. He had said that the final authority to change or revise the circle rates rests with the district magistrate, adding that he was targeted as he was probing cases of stamp duty evasion.