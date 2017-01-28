Ghaziabad Audi crash ends lives, ‘dreams’ to marry, work in a big city

A prospective marriage and job, and the dreams of three families were dashed when a speeding Audi car hit an autorickshaw at the Hindon Canal in Ghaziabad late on Friday, killing four persons in the three-wheeler.

Vishal Singh (25), a BTech engineer from Kanpur, his cousin Yajuvendra Singh Sengar (40), their family friend Rinku Yadav (38), an IT professional with HCL, Noida, and the 25-year-old autorickshaw driver were killed in the accident.

Vishal had been engaged to a woman from Unnao recently. He had come to Ghaziabad in search of a job and was accompanied by Yajuvendra and Rinku, who had arranged the interview, when the accident happened, his relatives said.

“Vishal was trying for a job before the date of his marriage could be fixed. He had several rounds of interview and the final decision was awaited,” Narendra Singh, uncle of Vishal and Yajuvendra, said, adding that on being informed about the accident, they rushed to Ghaziabad.

Rinku Yadav (first from left), Vishal Singh (25), Rinku Yadav (centre) and Yajuvendra Singh Sengar were killed in a crash crash.

“We had a lot of dreams but they are lost now. We were all preparing for his marriage and eagerly awaiting the outcome of his interview. He completed his B Tech (electronics) and had also worked with Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation.

“But he left his job and spoke to Rinku to help him get a job in Delhi-NCR. As she is working with HCL, she arranged for his interview and they both came to Ghaziabad on Thursday,” Narendra Singh said.

Yajuvendra ran a mattress shop in Kanpur and leaves behind a wife and two sons, aged 8 and 12.

Rinku was the second of three sisters and had completed her MCA. She died exactly a month after her mother expired on December 28, 2016, Subhash Chandra Yadav, who is married to her elder sister, said.

“Rinku did not marry as her mother was not keeping well since 2006. Her younger sister had also left her job in Pune and returned home to tend to her mother. Rinku had worked in Pune and Bengaluru and later shifted to Noida,” he said.

“Rinku also supported the family as her father retired 6-7 years back (from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at Kanpur). After her mother’s death, we were telling her to marry and settle down,” Yadav said, adding that she had just returned to work last Monday.

After their mother’s death, all of them initially moved to Noida, and later to Dehradun, where Yadav works as an assistant professor.

