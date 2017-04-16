Ghaziabad Audi crash: Kin of victims say offered money to settle case

Ghaziabad

The families members of victims who were killed in the Audi car accident in Ghaziabad have decided to approach Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for justice.

Four people, including a woman techie were killed in Indirapuram, when a speeding Audi rammed head-on into an autorickshaw they were travelling in on January 27.

The kin of the deceased said that the probe in the case was progressing at a snail’s pace and they had been offered money and ‘pressurised’ to settle the case.

The Audi car, owned by doctor Manish Rawat, had collided with the auto near Hindon Canal on January 27 killing Vishal Singh, 25, his cousin Yajuvendra Singh, 40, their family friend and HCL techie Rinku Yadav, 38 and auto driver Sanjeev Kumar.

The case, which was transferred to the Ghaziabad police crime branch, took a strange turn when an impostor, Syed Imtiyaz Qadri, claiming to be the Audi driver appeared before a court and secured bail.

“Two days ago, I got a call from a retired police officer and a lawyer. The retired officer tried to pursue me emotionally to settle the case while the lawyer offered me rs 2 lakh for each of the dead for a settlement. They also offered to help expedite the case,” said Sunita Sengar, mother of victim Yajuvendra Sengar.

Sunita added that a lot of people with ‘high contacts’ were involved in the case.

“I told them that they cannot put a price on our dead children. We have been struggling to push the case through as the people involved have high contacts and the police probe is progressing at a slow pace. Even our previous application to additional director general (law and order) was buried,” she added.

Sujata added that she, along with the others, will soon seekan audience with the UP chief minister. “We are under severe pressure despite having lost three children. The family of the auto driver also was shattered,” she added.

The carowner, Manish Rawat, has claimed before the police that he was present inside the Audi during the accident but it was being driven by his driver ‘Ishaq Ahmad.’ The said ‘Ishaq Ahmad’ from Bareilly surrendered before a Ghaziabad court and obtained bail on January 31. However, it later turned out that the man who posed as Ahmad was actually Syed Imtiyaz Qadri, who allegedly misused the driving-license of his former co-tenant, Ishaq Ahmad – a truck driver.

Qadri, who fled Bareilly, was arrested in Maharashtra for snatching and robberies two days ago. He allegedly told Maharashtra police that he was paid Rs 7000 by three men to appear to pose as the Audi driver.

Truck driver Ishaq Ahmed too said that he was getting threat calls.

“The caller is asking me to go meet Qadri in Maharashtra.They have been following me everywhere,” Ishaq said.