Ghaziabad authority plans revamp of city infra in 2018, three flyovers proposed

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has proposed to spend Rs500 crore on infrastructure projects, including expenditure on flyovers, installation of solar power plants at six locations, construction of low-cost housing and also widening of roads.

GDA vice-chairperson, Ritu Maheshwari, on Monday said the prime focus this year would be to reduce traffic congestion and also improving the traffic infrastructure. For the same, the authority has proposed three flyovers, of which work on two have already been started at Vasundhara and Raj Nagar Extension.

“The third flyover is proposed at Hapur Chungi, for which we have planned to convert it to six lanes instead of previously proposed four lanes. A revised detailed project report is being prepared for the purpose. It will have cost increase for the project,” she said.

“Although the flyovers are proposed to be completed within one and half years, we intend to complete the flyovers within one year, by the end of 2018. The agency for the Shastri Nagar flyover will be selected later after the revised DPR gets approved,” she said.

According to the officials of the engineering wing of the authority, the flyover at Shastri Nagar will span for a length of 940 metres and will be constructed on a single stretch.

“Earlier, the flyover was proposed in two stretches. Now, it will start at Shastri Nagar crossing near Kavi Nagar and will span to the other side, over the Hapur Chungi intersection. This will help entire traffic move smoothly towards the Meerut Road (erstwhile NH-58),” said SS Verma, superintending engineer, GDA.

He said that a proposal, for approval, of the cost of Rs20 crore has been sent to the state government for construction of the damaged old bridge over river Hindon. This bridge was closed for commuters after it developed cracks last year.

Officials said that the work on the Dhobhi Ghat rail overbridge is also likely to be completed in 2018. This flyover will connect Vijay Nagar to city areas while passing through the Ghaziabad junction.

A major investment of nearly Rs271 crore is also proposed for the purpose of constructing low-cost housing under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.’

For the purpose, the GDA and the UP Avas Vikas in Ghaziabad have received a target of construction of 9,500 and 5,000 flats, respectively.

“Of the target of the GDA, we have sent a DPR for 2,500 flats. Once the DPR is approved by the state government, the construction will start. We have earmarked nearly 50,000 square metres in Loni and Niwari areas for construction of 2,500 flats. The other spaces are also identified at Akbarpur-Behrampur and Dundahera, where 2,000 and 1,000 flats, respectively, can be constructed,” Maheshwari said.

She said that land availability is a major issue and so, the land identification for rest of the flats may take a while.