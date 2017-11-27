Ghaziabad authority retires 11 ‘underperforming’ employees

In a major decision, the Ghaziabad development authority on Monday gave compulsory retirement to 11 “underperforming” staff members.

The 11, including a supervisor, were given salary cheques for three months before being shown the door on Monday.

The 11 employees are Prashant Kumar, Mewa Lal, Sharda Pal, Ram Prakash Dhyani, Rajendra Kumar, Virpal Singh, Pabbar Ram, Dinesh Chand Tyagi, Prakash Chand Nagar, Tarkeshwar Pandey and Ram Charita. Virpal Singh is a supervisor.

The decision to sack the underperformers was taken under a provision first proposed in the service rulebook in 1985 but is rarely used. Any government employee above the age of 50 years can be compulsorily retired after serving them a three-month notice/salary.

According to officials, the action was taken against the 11 members on the recommendations of the screening committee, formed to weed out underperformers and those not having good public image.

Officials said the these 11 staff members have either been absent for long or are facing charges of irregularities and have criminal cases lodged against them.

“Their service was ended on the recommendation of the screening committee. These 11 have been involved in financial irregularities and have been subjected to department action earlier as well,” said Ritu Maheshwari, vice-chairperson, GDA.

“The state government had directed all departments to screen such employees. The screening committee, so far, has red flagged found out 11 employees in GDA and we have acted upon,” she added.

As per norms, the GDA vice-chairperson has the power to act against the clerical staff.

Earlier in July, the state government had said it will review the performance of its employees and will retire or sack those found wanting. The move caused a flutter among the 1.7 million-strong workforce. The state government had directed that a committee screen the performance of staff who are 50 years or above.

The committee has used the parameters of timely disposal of work, punctuality and public image to measure performance. Based on the ratings, the department heads would recommend names for compulsory retirement or termination.

“The screening work is an ongoing process. Initially, these 11 employees were acted upon,” Maheshwari said.