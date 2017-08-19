Ghaziabad authority seals more banquet halls, this time in trans-Hindon area

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) on Friday sealed seven more banquet halls, in trans-Hindon areas, for running without map approval.

The action two days after the authority sealed 34 banquet halls on Meerut Road following a petition filed by Ghaziabad residents with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The drive on Friday was taken up in trans-Hindon areas falling under authority’s zone number seven. According to officials, they sealed a banquet hall each near GT Road, Radhey Shyam Park, Naveen Park, Surya Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and one each in sectors 2 and 3 in Rajendra Nagar.

“All halls were served prior notices but they failed to apply or get the map approval done. As they failed to act on the notices, the authority sealed the banquet halls. The drive is being carried out in other zones as well,” said Hira Lal Yadav, executive engineer, GDA.

“Owners have been asked to get map approvals and also regularise operations. If they do so, the halls will be allowed to open. On Saturday, we also sealed 12 illegal dyeing units in residential areas of Shaheed Nagar and Shalimar Garden,” he said.

Last week, the authority has sealed 34 banquet halls running without map approvals and also flouting building by-laws and zoning regulations.

“The sealing drive will affect our business as the marriage season is approaching and customers have started making bookings,” said Pawan Panwar, a banquet hall owner.

According to the town planning department officials, the banquet halls can operate and allowed operation in areas designated for residential use, old built-up area (in old city areas), wholesale businesses, light industries, office, entertainment, community facilities and mixed commercial areas.

The building by-laws state that a minimum of 1500 square metre area is required to operate a banquet hall and it should be located near a road having width of 80 feet or above.

The facilities are not allowed on areas meant for streets, institutional areas, traffic and transport, green belt, agricultural land and institutional green areas.

Recently, Ghaziabad residents Akash Vashishtha and Sushil Raghav moved into petition at the National Green Tribunal and demanded closure of party halls/banquet halls and farmhouses running in violation of norms.

“Many of the farmhouses, banquet halls and marriage homes have also not obtained a consent from the pollution control board. Many of the facilities are running on green belts and also causing noise pollution. They are also drawing large amounts of groundwater without the approval of the Central Ground Water Authority,” said Vashishtha.