Ghaziabad authority to replace 9,000 old streetlights with LED lights

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has initiated the process of converting nearly 9,000 sodium-vapour streetlights and fluorescent tubelights into LED lights to save power and also to ensure better lighting.

The project follows the Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s initiative to convert nearly 60,000 streetlights to LED lights.

Officials said the prime locality of Indirapuram will be majorly benefitted by the move as it falls under the GDA’s jurisdiction. Officials estimate that there are 9,000 streetlights in which sodium-vapour lights and tubelights are used, in the areas under GDA, including Indirapuram.

“We are about to take up the memorandum of understanding (MoU) soon for the project after final discussions on the costs. The agency has quoted a high price and we plan to negotiate the cost. Nearly 1,000 streetlights have been converted in the pilot phase, while the rest will be done up after the MoU is signed,” Ritu Maheshwari, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

According to an official estimate, the project in GDA area will save 4.31 million units of electricity per year, which, in terms of cost, comes to a savings of Rs14.27 crore per year in electricity bills.

“Apart from this, we have also sought a sanction from the state government for converting streetlights under eight local bodies to LED lights,” Maheshwari said.

According to official estimates, the conversion of 21,002 fluorescent tubelights in four nagar palikas and four nagar panchayats will save 13.9 million units of electricity per year, with an annual savings of Rs4.3 crore per year.

Recently, based on the complaints, the vice-chairperson had also ordered inquiry to identify the number of non-functional streetlights in areas under the GDA’s jurisdiction.

As per the official assessment, 63 of 1,026 streetlights in residential sectors of Indirapuram were found defunct. In Madhuban Bapudham area, 157 out of 1,051 streetlights were defunct. The assessment for Indirapuram, Koyal Enclave, Raj Nagar Extension and Tulsi Niketan, among others, was also taken up.

Residents said that apart from the conversion of streetlights, the authority should install more streetlights in Indirapuram.

“In Ahimsa Khand, there is no streetlight from the CISF-Road to Niho Scottish Garden area. The street has nearly 10 residential high-rises and the lack of lighting poses a risk for commuters as well as safety issues for women and those who return home late,” Alok Kumar, the president of the federation of association of apartment owners, said.