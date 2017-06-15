Ghaziabad authority yet to act over ‘burial’ issue, locals may move court

Police continue to be deployed near the plot in Indirapuram where a retired IAS officer allegedly buried the body of his wife on June 4 even as the district administration and Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) pass the buck to act on the matter. Local residents say if there is no resolution, they will move the court.

The residents of Sri Krishna Lane residents’ welfare association (RWA) alerted police after they got to know about the burial in their locality.

Additional district magistrate Priti Jaiswal, during her inquiry, found that a clause in the sale deed of the plot prohibits the purchaser from undertaking any activity there other than residential use.

“The clause says that other than residential use, the owner will not use the plot for any religious activity or any such activity that could lead to obstruction or problems for neighbours. We had sought a report from the GDA and they sent us a copy of the sale deed document,” Jaiswal said.

“We have already sent a three-day notice to the retired IAS officer, Tulsi Gaur, on June 7. We have not received any reply so far. Next, we will get the notice pasted on his house and take further action. Till that time, the police will remain deployed at the site and keep a watch on the neighbourhood ,” she said.

After the development authority sent a reply to the district administration last week, the GDA vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma said any action on the issue has to be taken by the district administration officials.

The residents and the local RWA of Shakti Khand-2 had raised objections over the alleged burial and had forwarded their complaints to the administration.

“We have approached both agencies but there has been no action on our complaint. We will move the court but, first, we will allow the administration to complete its inquiry. If the officials do not act, then court is the only option left before us,” said ML Duggal of the Shakti Khand-2 RWA.

However, Jaiswal said that she will seek more details from the GDA over the clause in the sale deed and will ask GDA to act.

“The clause also states that any further procedure in case of any dispute, would be to appoint a mediator for resolution of the issue. Even after that, if disagreement persists, the matter has to be resolved through the court,” Jaiwal said.

Police said Gaur buried his wife, Sheela, in a vacant area of the plot, purportedly in accordance with her last wish. She was ailing and it was her wish that she be buried in the plot after her death, the retired official had told police.