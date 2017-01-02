Ghaziabad: Biker plunges to death from under-construction flyover without barricades

A 30-year-old motorcyclist plunged to his death early Monday morning from an under-construction flyover from where barricades had been removed.

The accident took place near Meerut-crossing in Ghaziabad. The victim’s family claimed that the incident took place around 3 am but the police brought him to a hospital only at 7.30 am and by then he was already dead.

Deepak Kumar, a contractual worker with New Delhi Municipal Corporation, started off from his in-laws’ house near NTPC, Dadri in Greater Noida around 1.30 am on his bike and was heading home to Rohtash Nagar in Delhi. The accident took place near Meerut crossing, nearly 25km from Dadri at the flyover being constructed by Ghaziabad development authority (GDA).

“Around 3am he could have reached the spot and climbed into the non-barricaded flyover. I got a call from police around 5 am telling me that my brother was injured. A voice from behind told the caller to tell me precisely that my brother was no more. Then, we rushed to the hospital and found that he was brought dead at MMG hospital at 7.30 am by police,” said Manoj Kumar, victim’s elder brother.

Due to the impact of the fall from nearly 6 metres, victim’s bike was crushed and his helmet broke into pieces. Police later called up the ambulance and brought the victim to MMG Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Deepak had suffered severe head injuries.

The flyover which has been under construction since last year spans nearly 400 metres and has a height of nearly 6 metres at its highest point. The first section from the new bus stand up to Meerut crossing has constructed but the other side has been held up pending clearance for felling of trees.

“We had tried to persuade him not to leave house so early in morning and amid dense fog conditions. But he insisted. He had come with his family to spend the New Year. But my sister did not want to go out on the bike along with two minor children. This is sheer negligence on part of agency constructing the flyover. We will lodge a complaint soon,” said Rohit Kumar, the victim’s brother-in-law.

Officiating superintendent of police (city) Rajesh Kumar said the police would check with the construction agency on the absence of a barricade and also about the delay in providing help to the victim. GDA officials also reached the spot to inquire into the incident.

“We are conducting an inquiry about how the biker climbed into the under construction flyover and fell to death. Generally, the barricading is present to prevent commuters from ascending the flyover. Since the clearance for trees is pending, the flyover is under construction. It will take us another three months to get the work complete once we get clearance,” said Kaptan Singh, GDA’s executive engineer.