Ghaziabad: Body of class 12 student found in jungles of Loni with bullet injuries

The body of a 20-year-old man was found in the jungles of Garhi Sablu in Loni town of Ghaziabad on Sunday morning under highly mysterious circumstances with three bullet injuries to the body.

The man was identified as Pankaj Gurjar, a student of class 12. His family members said that he had gone out on November 17 after several police teams had come to his residence looking for him in connection with an incident of robbery.

The body was found in the jungles behind a primary school in Garhi Sablu, nearly 10-12 kilometres away from his residence in Jawli of Loni. The family members of the victim suspected that the young man was killed late Saturday night. His bike, with the keys in the ignition slot, was found on the outskirts of Jawli.

“On November 16, police teams from Delhi and Ghaziabad had come to the house but he was not there. The police went back after telling the women who were present in the house that they will return. When Pankaj came back and was told of the police visit, he went out saying that he was going to meet the police. He also said that the police were mistaken as he had no connection or involvement in any case of robbery,” said Uday Vir Singh, Gurjar’s uncle.

He said that Gurjar did not return home but they had a conversation with him around 7.30pm on Saturday.

“During the call, he told me that the issue was sorted with the police and he was going to stay at a friend’s place. He had also operated his Facebook account around 8pm on Saturday but could not be contacted later. On Sunday morning, we rushed to the scene of the crime and saw that three bullets were fired in his back. It seems that he was also made to run before being shot there were traces of mud on his jeans near the knee area,” Singh said.

His family also spoke to locals, who said that they had heard three shots being fired late Sunday night and the sound of someone running.

Gurjar was a student of class 12 at an inter college in Chirori. His family said that he was preparing for his examinations and had recently bought some books for studies.

“We will soon lodge an FIR into the incident. We are getting a post-mortem examination of the body conducted after which we will perform the last rites,” Singh said.

The Ghaziabad police said they have no leads on the murder case and they are investigating the incident.

“A case of murder will be lodged. The young man suffered three bullet injuries to his abdomen. Delhi police had come to Ghaziabad and our teams went to his house in connection with a robbery case but he was not at home and we had returned,” said Durgesh Kumar Singh, circle officer (Loni).