Ghaziabad: BTech student found dead at Shipra Sun City home

A 22-year-old BTech student allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her flat in Shipra Sun City residential society in Ghaziabad. The police came to know about the incident after they received a memo from a Noida hospital on Monday morning.

According to the police, Shubhi Agarwal was pursuing her fourth year of BTech from a college in Sector 62 Noida. She was alone at the flat on Sunday night as her roommate had gone out.

“She hanged herself from the beam of the ceiling with the help of a dupatta. Her friends tried calling her on Sunday night but she did not answer the phone. They called repeatedly but there was still no answer. Later, they entered the flat through the balcony and broke open the door of her room to find their friend hanging dead,” said Dr Rakesh Mishr, circle officer, Indirapuram.

Shubhi’s father Nimish Gupta is an engineer and is posted with Aligarh development authority. The police later informed family members who arrived on Monday.

“We received information through a mutual friend that she was not answering her phone. We reached her flat around 12.15am. We banged the door, but there was no response. Then we climbed over the balcony and tried knocking on her bedroom door. When there was no response even then, we decided to break open the door and saw her hanging. Then we called other friends and took her to a hospital in Noida but she was already dead,” said one of Shubhi’s college friends.

The police on Monday roped in a team of forensic experts and tried to find a suicide note. However, no note could be found till Monday evening, they added.

The police said they have opted to get a post-mortem examination of the body conducted.

“A post-mortem examination has been ordered and the report is awaited. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. However, if the report says otherwise, we will investigate the matter accordingly. Her family has not given any complaint so far,” Mishr said.