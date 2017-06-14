Ghaziabad: Chemical fire at industrial unit leaves one dead

A 38-year-old labourer working at a paint box manufacturing unit died following an explosion and fire at the factory on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident took place when the worker, Naval Kishore, was pouring some chemical from a big tank into a pipe and it led to an explosion around 12.30pm. Kishore sustained burn injuries and died by the time the firefighters and the police reached the spot.

The unit is located in Kavi Nagar Industrial area and owned by one Neeraj Gupta. According to the police, the factory owner could not produce a fire no-objection certificate, which is mandatory for running a factory.

“Apart from the NOC, we found that there was no proper firefighting arrangements in place. We have registered a complaint on behalf of another labourer in order to conduct an investigation and the autopsy. Kishore’s family has been asked to lodge a complaint in the incident,” said Neeraj Singh, station house officer, Kavi Nagar.

“Once we receive the complaint, a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC will be registered,” Singh said.

Factory owner declined comment on the mishap.

“Chemicals used at the factory to prepare paint. Even the paint boxes are painted at the same unit. Some chemicals caught fire and led to an explosion. The labourer sustained severe burn injuries and died on the spot,” Singh said.

Kishore hailed from Hardoi and stayed in nearby Bamheta village.

“I received the information around 2pm and rushed to the site. By then, the body was taken away by the police. The other labourers told me that my father-in-law was pouring some chemical and it caught fire. The factory officials are not ready to reveal more details. We will soon file a complaint,” said Manoj Kumar, Kishore’s son-in-law.