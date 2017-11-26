Ghaziabad civic polls: Rural centres fare well, polling for municipal corporation at 40.12%

On Sunday, when polling took place for the nine local bodies in Ghaziabad, rural areas recorded higher voting percentages than urban segments.

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation saw a mere 40.12% polling, as per the provisional data received till 9pm on Sunday, down from 43.3% recorded during the previous local body elections.

The overall polling percentage, as per the provisional figures provided by the district election office, stood at 45.28% in Ghaziabad district.

Thirteen candidates are in the fray for the post of mayor of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. The other candidates are contesting for the post of councillors of 100 wards of the municipal corporation.

While the turnout was average in city areas, voters of nagar panchayats of Patla, Niwari and Farid Nagar turned out in large numbers and the three areas recorded a provisional polling percentage of 75.34%, 46.95 and 69.78%, respectively.

“The low turnout in urban centres is because of the disconnect between the candidates and voters. We feel that the mayoral candidates were not magnetic enough. Candidates in rural areas are from among the residents and they have a personal touch with the locals. However, people should still go out and vote. They even have the option of pressing NOTA (None Of The Above) in case they don’t like any of the candidates,” said colonel (retd) TP Tyagi, president, flat owners’ federation.

Other rural centres such as the nagar panchayat of Dasna, a Muslim-dominated locality near NH-24, also recorded a high polling of 59.37%. The nagar palikas of Modi Nagar and Murad Nagar also recorded a high turnout at 59.85% and 68.34%, respectively.

“A majority of people came to the polling centres and returned disappointed as they could not find their names in the voters’ list,” said VK Mittal, president of KARWA.

District election officer, Ritu Maheshwari, said such complaints were received only from trans-Hindon areas, falling under the Ghaziabad municipal corporation.

“We did not receive any complaint about names missing from the voters’ list from nagar palikas or nagar panchayats,” she said, adding that an inquiry will follow to ascertain how the names went missing.

Although the election remained peaceful, a ruckus was reported from Arthala where supporters of a mayoral candidate tried to move into polling booths and were prevented by the security personnel from doing so.

At Garhi Kataiya in Loni, supporters of two candidates contesting for the post of chairperson clashed on the premises of a polling booth.

“One group backed a political party while the other group was supporters of an independent candidate. The issue started after an argument between the two groups. So far, we have not received a complaint but we will lodge FIR once we get one,” said Durgesh Kumar Singh, circle officer, Loni.