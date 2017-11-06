Ghaziabad civic polls: RWAs plan to take on political parties

Thirty-eight-year-old Sumitra Rauthan, a postgraduate in Economics, made her entry into politics by filing her nomination for the upcoming Ghaziabad civic body polls from her area — Ward 100, Shipra Sun City (Indirapuram).

The ward is open for candidates from the general category. She said that issues in her area have been neglected for long by local representatives and she has decided to represent the voice of residents in the House of the municipal corporation.

She is one of the contestants fielded by local residents’ welfare associations (RWA), including those in Indirapuram and Kaushambi.

“My ward has issues such as safety and security concerns, stray animals and sewage overflow, among others. These issues continue to persist but have been continuously overlooked. I have sufficient time to devote myself to resolve the problems in my ward,” Rauthan said.

She has been fielded by the confederation of trans-Hindon RWAs, which has fielded four candidates from different wards in Indirapuram. Three of the four candidates filed their nomination on Monday and candidates for two more wards are likely to be finalised soon.

“We find it difficult to approach the representatives of political parties for resolving our issues. I am entering into politics for the first time. I had earlier participated in protests against two liquor shops running in residential areas and against dumping of solid waste in open,” said Leela Rawat, another candidate fielded by the confederation, who will contest from Ward 81, Shakti Khand in Indirapuram.

Hem Lata, another RWA candidate, is a homemaker. She filed her nomination on Monday from Ward 98, Ahimsa Khand, Indirapuram. “Apart from giving voice to local issues, I also want to encourage residents, especially women, to enter politics,” she said.

Mohan Sangwan, the general secretary of the confederation, said they have decided to field six candidates in all.

“Even on general seats, we have given preference to women who we expect will give a tough fight. We all will launch door-to-door campaign for them,” he said.

The move to field residents and RWA members as candidates was started by the Kaushambi Apartment RWA (Karwa), which is spearheading the movement to take on political parties. Karwa is also fielding its candidates for representation in the House.

Vinay Maheshwari, the candidate from Kaushambi, filed his nomination and has already garnered a lot of support in his area, Ward 72.

“I have been associated with Karwa for the last six years. I have been involved in the development of two parks, holding of camps for Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and blood donation. Our locality has been neglected for long by the previous public representative so I decided to contest the polls,” Maheshwari said.

“To resolve our issues, Karwa even moved court several times and is currently now contesting (contempt) a petition on pollution,” he said.

Other associations, such as the federation of association of apartment owners (FED-AOA), have also decided to field their candidates.

“Our area has nearly 40 societies but none of the political parties has given a ticket to a resident of a high-rise. We will be fielding our candidates so that our problems are also given due attention,” said Alok Kumar, president of FED-AOA.