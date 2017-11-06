Ghaziabad civic polls: Spouses of alleged murderer, victim face off in Khoda

The room on the first floor of the nomination centre at MB Girls’ Inter College was abuzz with activity as Reena Bhati, widow of Gajendra Bhati, and Mohini Sharma, wife of former MLA Amarpal Sharma, came face to face.

Sharma is in jail as he had surrendered after being named an accused in a murder case. He is accused of hatching the conspiracy in which two sharpshooters gunned Bhati down, due to political rivalry.

Now, the two women are pitted against each other for the coveted seat of the chairperson of the Khoda Nagar Palika. Reena has declared assets worth nearly Rs12 lakh, including gold items and a plot. She is contesting as a candidate of the BJP.

“I am contesting to bring development to my colony. There are various issues that have hampered development here. On a personal note, my fight is to win over evil. My husband was fighting for the development of Khoda since 2007 and got murdered,” Reena told Hindustan Times.

“Sharma’s wife who is contesting against me will not be a challenge for me even a bit though I lost to her in the 2015 gram panchayat elections. However, I had secured nearly 13,500 votes. Since my husband’s murder, I have left it to the people to decide what is right,” she said.

While filing her nomination at the office, Reena broke down but was consoled by her six-year-old daughter Lakshita.

Just when Reena had completed filing her nomination and was leaving the room, she came face to face with Mohini, who had come to file her nomination.

Mohini will be contesting as an independent candidate and has declared the assets and properties worth crores.

“There are security issues for me during the elections and my lawyer will be meeting the district administration officials in this regard. I still maintain that my husband is innocent and has been framed in the case. People will decide the fate of the contesting candidates. I will give my best,” she said.

“My husband has done a lot for Khoda and people will support me this time as well,” she said.

Nearly 1.55 lakh voters in Khoda will decide the fate of the two women candidates on November 26, when the city goes to polls in the second phase of civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh. Mohini’s term as gram pradhan expired on March 10, 2016, as Khoda became a Nagar Palika.

Former MLA Sharma was elected in the 2012 assembly elections from Sahibabad segment of Ghaziabad.

Ahead of the UP assembly elections this year, he was expelled from Bahujan Samaj Party and later joined Congress. He contested on a Congress ticket but failed to secure a win. Sharma surrendered before a Ghaziabad court and is presently in judicial custody after two shooters were arrested by teams of Ghaziabad police and Delhi police’s special cell.