Ghaziabad: Connectivity with NH-24 may hamper opening of Hindon elevated road

As the renewed deadline for the 10.3km Hindon elevated road nears completion by December-end, the officials of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are brainstorming its connectivity with NH-24.

The section near UP Gate is to be connected to the Hindon elevated road, which will allow commuters from Delhi to use the elevated road towards Ghaziabad. However, the widening of the NH-24 under the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project has just started and both projects must align in time so that commuters can start taking the elevated road from NH-24.

“The alignment must be synchronised for commuters. Further, we also have a major power transmission tower that has to be shifted by the NHAI. The work has to be done within a stipulated time frame so that the elevated road can open by the end of December,” said Ritu Maheshwari, vice chairperson, GDA.

She added that the work on the elevated road is on schedule and will be over by December 31 while the widening work on NH-24 has just begun. The earlier deadline for the elevated road was in April and it has already been delayed.

“Earlier, we issued a showcause notice to the contractor in order to blacklist his firm as the contractor was seeking more time for the road completion. We still have the option if there is a further delay on the contractor’s part. But the transmission line shifting and road alignment with NH-24 is a major issue now. For this, we are holding meetings with senior NHAI officials and have also written to them on Thursday,” she said.

The elevated road is constructed on pillars and will connect UP Gate to Raj Nagar Extension. The GDA officials said that in case the road is delayed further, a portion of it can be opened for commuters from Vasundhara to Raj Nagar Extension.

On the other hand, the NHAI officials said that projects are two different entities.

“The filling work to connect the two sections can be expedited but these are two different projects (NH-24 widening and elevated road). The shifting of transmission tower will take time. We have already initiated work for the second phase from UP Gate to Dasna. We hope the meetings will help resolve issues,” said RP Singh, project director, NHAI.

The Hindon elevated road project is coming up at a cost of Rs 1,146 crore which also includes a loan from the NCR Planning Board. The road will connect commuters from NH-24 directly to Raj Nagar Extension and towards Meerut while acting as a major bypass road.

To ease the burden on NH-24, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project was planned and the 19.28km section from UP Gate to Dasna in Ghaziabad is coming up at a cost of Rs 1989 crore. The second section includes widening of NH-24 by three lanes on each side and the construction of a four-lane signal-free expressway.