Ghaziabad cops step up vigil ahead of India-Pak final

The Ghaziabad police has directed all the city police station personnel to remain alert and check any instance of hooliganism or altercation among groups on Sunday, in view of the India-Pakistan final game of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Akash Tomar, the superintendent of police (city), said that he has directed all police stations and posts to keep a vigil from evening to night as the match will end late Sunday night.

“Our teams will check hooliganism and also ensure that there is no trouble in sensitive areas. We will also keep a check on those indulging in betting or similar activities. Our aim is to ensure that the city areas remain peaceful and residents are able to enjoy the match,” he said.

“We have also asked patrol vehicles to keep a close watch on malls, pubs and other public places,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents are also gearing up for Sunday’s final and have made arrangements to enjoy the weekend thoroughly. “Due to high temperature in summer, we are hardly able to hold outdoor events. However, we have invited our friends to our place to watch the game over snacks and dinner,” Yash Pal of Kalpana Apartments in Vaishali said.

Some residents have also planned to install big screens indoors for the match. “Arrangements have been made to catch the match in the habitat centre of the society. Everyone will gather with their families to cheer team India and our boys,” Atyant Jain of Shipra Riviera in Indirapuram said.

Somya Nigam, a resident of Amrapali Greens, Indirapuram, said, “Residents will be gathering in the garden area of the highrise to watch the match on a big screen with the help of a projector. Elaborate arrangements are being made in view of an India-Pakistan final after many years.”

Many are also planning to visit pubs and restaurants to watch the match. “It will be exciting to watch the match in the house in the afternoon. Later, we will go to a pub with friends and enjoy the match with few drinks and dinner,” said Sanjeev Sethi, an Indirapuram resident.