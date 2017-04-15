Ghaziabad cops to probe contradictory statements of Dowry case victim

Ghaziabad Police are looking into the two statements given by a 36-year-old woman, who was allegedly burnt by in-laws in a dowry harassment case.

The woman, Sangita Verma, a government school teacher at Secunderabad, was married to Sanjeev in 2002. The couple, living at Swaroop Nagar in Lajpat Nagar locality of Ghaziabad, has two minor children — a daughter aged 14 and a son aged 12.

According to police, Sangita was hospitalised after she sustained burn injuries, allegedly caused by her in-laws at their house, on Thursday afternoon. According to her brother Pradeep Kumar Verma, Sangita sustained nearly 90% burn injuries and is recuperating at the Intensive Care Unit of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Read more

A complaint was filed in this regard on Friday, after which the Sahibabad police booked her husband and his parents for domestic violence, attempt to murder and also under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“In her initial statements to the doctor at a Ghaziabad hospital, the victim had said that she suffered burns due to normal causes and did not implicate anyone. However, the next day, she claimed that there was some altercation with her husband,” said Salmantaj Patil, superintendent of police (city).

“Before making any arrests into the case, we will thoroughly investigate the nature of her injuries — if she sustained burns upside down or vice versa. This will help us to conclude whether the diesel was poured over her or she suffered burns during the normal course,” Patil said.

On Friday, Pradeep claimed that Sangita’s in-laws were demanding dowry since he got a major amount as land compensation in June last year. He also said that he paid Rs 1 lakh to her husband last December.

“We suspect she was pressurised by her in-laws into giving the initial statement implicating no one,” Pradeep had claimed.

Police said on Saturday that they will approach the victim once again, when she has recovered a bit from her medical condition.