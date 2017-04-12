Ghaziabad corporation zones to have 20 new wards

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation is now proposed to have 20 new wards as per the recent delimitation held on the basis of the 2011 census. The district administration has also finalised the proposal of new wards for other local bodies in the district that it will be sending to the director, local bodies, in Lucknow.

The entire exercise took place after a recent government order that ordered new delimitation to be taken up for local bodies in accordance with the population based on Census 2011 figures.

“The Ghaziabad municipal corporation is now proposed to have 100 wards instead of the existing 80. This is done as per the population estimates of 2011. Fourteen new wards are proposed in Vasundhara zone, six in Mohan Nagar zone and two in Vijay Nagar zone. Two existing wards in the Kavi Nagar zone will be merged with two neighbouring wards,” said Ashu Verma, mayor.

“The population in the wards has increased over the past several years. Once the delimitation is finalised after notification by the government, it will lead to better local area development. With the new delimitation, the developmental works can be easily carried out for a particular area,” he added.

According to officials, the city’s population was 16.5 lakh as per 2011 projections. Areas with population above 15 lakh to 18 lakh are proposed to have 100 wards, according to the government order. The officials were asked to send the finalised delimitation figures to Lucknow by April 12.

“The proposed delimitation will be sent to Lucknow. Thereafter, a public hearing will take place and after its disposal, a final notification will be rolled out by the government. We expect that the entire exercise will be completed at the government-level by May,” said Nidhi Kesarwani, district magistrate.

Apart from the Ghaziabad municipal corporation area, one of the biggest areas of Khoda also became a nagar palika. It is proposed to have 34 wards after an estimated 1.9 lakh population in 2011.

Apart from the Khoda Nagar Palika, the Loni Nagar Palika is now proposed to have a total of 55 wards instead of the existing 45. The Nagar Palika of Modi Nagar will remain unchanged with 26 wards.

In the government order of April 4, officials were asked to put all family members of a household in one ward and try to keep a ‘mohalla’ in the same ward. They were also asked to preferably put all voters related to a polling booth in a particular ward.

The last delimitation exercise was carried out in 2005 based on Census 2001 figures.