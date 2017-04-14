Ghaziabad: Discom to buy 4000 new transformers to check power cuts

After the Uttar Pradesh government issued a directive saying all defunct electricity transformers have to be changed within 48 hours in rural areas and 24 hours in urban areas, the discom has decided to purchase 4,000 new transformers in bulk to help reduce long power outages in the 14 districts under its jurisdiction.

According to official statistics, the transformer breakdown during peak summer season rises from 6% to 10% and leads to long waiting time for consumers to get the supply restored.

“Though the new transformers will cost nearly ₹45 crore, they will be helpful in dealing with the supply situation this summer. For the purpose of replacement, we will use 150 GPS-enabled vehicles (at 18 workshops in entire discom area). These vehicles will carry the transformers from the workshops to the areas where they are to be installed,” Abhishek Prakash, managing director, PVVNL, said.

“We will also introduce a toll free number soon. A missed call to this number will alert our call centre, which will ring back the caller and ask for the location and area of the defunct transformer. Once replaced, the consumer will be called again and asked to give his feedback about the service,” he added.

As a measure to reduce to the transformer breakdown due to increased electricity load in peak summer, the department is taking preventive load enhancement measures to ensure that the capacity is increased by 15% each year. The preventive maintenance in terms of change of coolers, oil and coolant is also being undertaken on a war footing following the directions of the state government.

However, the department is still battling the difference in installed capacities between the distribution and transmission department. According to official figures, the discom has an installed capacity of 15422MVA for distribution, while the transmission’s capacity lags at 14350MVA. The difference means that even if power and infrastructure is available for supply to consumers, the transmission will not be able to provide the required supply due to inadequate infrastructure.

On the other hand, in order to reduce electricity theft and make more power available to authorised consumers in Ghaziabad, the department will soon start a major drive against illegal connections on the lines of the one recently carried out in Meerut. The unauthorised consumers will be given an option to apply for proper electricity connection.

“Now, we are also starting an online service for new connections and load upgrade. This will remove a lot of hassles as the consumers often have to run from pillar to post to get connections. Once the applications are in, the department will do the needful to provide connection to the consumers at the earliest,” Prakash said.