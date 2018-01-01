Ghaziabad: Environmental clearance for Hindon elevated road awaited

As the scheduled completion of the 10.3km Hindon elevated road comes closer with a targeted completion in January, officials of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) are awaiting the environmental clearance for the project.

At present, the authority is yet to get the clearance for the project after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2016, had directed it to obtain the same from the competent authority.

The GDA officials had later sent the documents for obtaining the required clearance.

“We are pursuing the issue with the Ministry of Environment & forests. A committee of the ministry is expected to take a call soon after examining the proposal. We are regularly pursuing the clearance issue with the ministry officials,” said Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate.

The roadblock for the authority to obtain the clearance came over a petition filed by a Ghaziabad resident, Sushil Raghav. Earlier, he had moved the green tribunal in a bid to remove all constructions and restoration of ponds in their original form at a land earmarked for a bird sanctuary near river Hindon.

Some part of the elevated road also crossed the land in question.

“We do not propose to prescribe or stop the ongoing construction of the project in the area in question i.e. ongoing project of six lane elevated road linking to NH-24 in district Ghaziabad. We hold that the project in question is covered under Entry 8(b) of the Schedule to Regulation 2006 and it is obligatory upon the GDA and the State to obtain environmental clearance from SEIAA/MoEF&CC (sic),” the tribunal had said in its order in September, 2016.

Apart from the issue of pending clearance, the GDA is yet to make progress for the northern peripheral road which was proposed for 19km for connecting NH-24 to NH-58 and further to Loni.

It was expected that the traffic from the elevated road will take up the NPR to move to NH-58. The plan for the road was cleared by a high-powered committee of Uttar Pradesh government in 2012-13.

The NPR was to be connected through a 5km proposed road for the traffic moving from the Hindon elevated road.

“The NPR has issues regarding the land acquisition at present. However, to decongest the Raj Nagar Extension area in wake of traffic coming from the elevated road, the roads and RNE crossing are being widened. We are also working on the 3km, 45 metre, road which will help movement of traffic in the area,” said SS Verma, superintending engineer, GDA.

The elevated road is slotted to be completed in January and officials have also requested for the time of UP chief minister who may arrive for the inauguration of the same project.