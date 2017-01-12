Ghaziabad final electoral roll out, 13.36% increase in the number of voters

The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday published the final electoral roll for the upcoming assembly elections. Since January 2016, the district has witnessed a rise of nearly 13.36% voters and the final tally of voters stood at 25,92,459. The district goes to polls on February 11 in the first phase of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The previous electorate figure was 25,30,768.

According to the list, the six assembly segments of Loni, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad city, Sahibabad and Dhaulana (part) have 14,55,440 male and 11,36,918 female voters. The final tally also includes 101 ‘other’ voters.

“This year, we have major additions as well as deletion of voters. The deletions were on account of migration of voters, repetition and deaths. This time, we carried out exhaustive revision at 2,490 polling booths, conducted by block level officers (BLOs). It was aimed that no polling both should be left out,” said Nidhi Kesarwani, district magistrate (DM), Ghaziabad.

In the final electoral roll, total 1,34,732 requests for additions were admitted while a total of 73,041 deletions were made.

“The list was also published at various polling booths and schools on Thursday for voters to check their names. For any modification, voters will have to contact their nearest tehsils. Before the election, the BLOs will also provide the voters’ slip to people,” said an officer at the district election office.

In the final publication of the electoral roll, the Loni assembly segment has 4,55,284, Murad Nagar has 4,16,748, Sahibabad has 8,61,793, Ghaziabad has 4,22,172, Modi Nagar has 3,30,668 and Dhaulana (part) has 1,05,794 voters.

The major change of voters was witnessed in Loni at 4.36%, 3.06% in Sahibabad and 1.9% in Ghaziabad city. Murad Nagar and Modi Nagar stood at 1.23% and .55%, respectively.

To increase the turnout, the administration has planned various activities. It also identified 10 polling booths from all the assembly segments which registered lower polling percentage as compared to the segment’s overall polling percentage.

“Officers and volunteers will visit voters to encourage them to vote,” the DM said.

In Ghaziabad, the polling percentage in 2012 assembly polls stood at 62.34% for Murad Nagar, 60.19% for Loni and 62.61% for Modi Nagar assembly segments, which have a major rural voters’ base. The urban voters’ base segments fared dismal with Ghaziabad City recording 54.08% and Sahibabad recording 49.31% as per state election commission records.