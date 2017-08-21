Ghaziabad: Flyover at Meerut crossing to open this week

Officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) said that they will open the flyover at the Meerut crossing to traffic this week.

The flyover spans nearly 432 metres and has been constructed at a cost of Rs18 crore. It will allow (one-way) seamless travel for commuters moving on GT Road from city areas towards Mohan Nagar. The traffic movement coming from newly constructed NH-24 to NH-58 Link Road will move below the flyover to ensure that there is no hindrance to vehicular movement, an official said.

“Streetlights are being installed on the flyover and some minor work is pending, which is likely to be completed in two-three days, following which we will open the facility to traffic. Two days ago, we opened the facility for a trial run and it was successful,” AK Gupta, officiating chief engineer, GDA, said.

The project was sanctioned in February 2015 and was slotted to be constructed within a year. However, the project was delayed due to delay in the permit for clearing forest area. The facility is aimed at decongesting the New bus stand and Meerut crossing intersection, where a metro station under the 9.41km metro route is being constructed.

The new facility will further help decongest the busy Mohan Nagar intersection on GT Road. In order to decongest the intersection, the authority has opened two underpasses — in Vasundhara and near the Sahibabad railway station. The two underpasses have cut travel time for commuters travelling from the city to trans-Hindon areas and from Noida to Delhi.

“The clearances for the two flyovers, one on Meerut Road and one at the Vasundhara intersection on Link Road, are complete. Now, the construction agency has put forward a demand for funds that will be provided by the GDA,” Gupta said.

The Meerut Road flyover will be a split-type flyover as the regional rapid transit system corridor lies on the median of the road. Both flyovers, at Vasundhara and Meerut Road, are pegged at Rs50 crore each.