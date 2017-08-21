Ghaziabad: Four armed bikers rob cash collection agent of Rs15 lakh in Vasundhara

Four persons on two bikes allegedly robbed a cash collection agent of Rs15 lakh on Monday afternoon after cornering him near the Vasundhara police post and injuring him.

According to the victim, Arvind Panchal, who works for a Delhi-based cash collection agency, he was carrying nearly Rs15 lakh cash in his bag and was heading to the bank on his bike for depositing the cash.

Just ahead of the police post, two armed robbers on a bike rammed his bike and he fell, following which two more robbers on a Pulsar bike reached the spot and snatched the cash, the police said.

“The victim was intercepted by four people on two bikes near Vasundhara. We have constituted teams comprising officers from the crime branch and Sihani Gate, Sahibabad and Indirapuram police stations to trace the culprits. The teams have been briefed and have started work on getting details of the incident from the victim,” Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city), said.

The robbers are also alleged to have hit the victim with a weapon on his head, injuring him. The incident was reported to have taken place around 2.30pm on Monday.

“It seems that the robbers were following me from when I had collected cash from a mall in Indirapuram and was heading to the bank. They were probably waiting to reach an isolated area to target me. During the incident, they also hit me on the head with a weapon,” Panchal said.

Following the incident, senior superintendent of police HN Singh arrived at the spot, inquired the sequence of events from the victim and directed the teams to crack the case at the earliest.

According to police officials, cash collection companies have been directed to use agents only for transporting amounts below Rs5 lakh and use cash vans if the amount is higher. However, many cash collection agents who were targeted by robbers were found to be flouting procedures and the company was found not using cash vans in order to cut operational costs.