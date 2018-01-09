Ghaziabad: Gang of burglars, jeweller who bought loot held

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested a gang of four thieves and also their accomplice, a jeweller from Gautam Budh Nagar, and recovered valuables and cash worth nearly Rs 15 lakh.

The police said the gang members have nearly a dozen cases of burglary against them and they sold stolen items to the jeweller.

The police identified the arrested as Aslam, Santosh Kumar, Ravi Ranjan, Sumit Chaudhary and the jeweller, Devendra Rastogi, during a checking drive at Kanawani in Indirapuram.

The gang was traced following a tip-off from another gang of alleged gamblers. That gang was arrested by the Indirapuram police a couple of days ago.

“The gang conducted a recce of closed and locked houses and would pose as plumbers, courier boys, technicians and others such auxiliary help to gain entry to the house before burgling them. They have nearly a dozen cases registered against them in Indirapuram and Link Road police stations,” said Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city).

“While targeting houses, the gang also used to do away with the CCTV cameras and would also flee with camera recording devices that contained the footage. This was done to hide their identities. The gang had performed nearly four to five burglaries during the past one month in Indirapuram,” he said.

Following the arrest, the police recovered stolen valuables to the tune of Rs 15 lakh which included music systems, laptop, mobile phones, gold and silver jewellery, among others.

The police said one of the gang members is presently absconding and police teams are trying to trace him.

The gang, once it carried out thefts, used to sell the valuables to Rastogi, who in turn paid them a nominal amount for the items.

According to police records, the city police registered 144 cases of burglary in 2017 as opposed to 150 and 96 cases during 2016 and 2015, respectively.