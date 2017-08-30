Ghaziabad: Gangster arrested after encounter with police

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday morning arrested a dreaded criminal following a gunfight. A police team from Sihani Gate police station chased the two men on a bike after they failed to stop at a barrier near Sihani Chungi area and were later chased to Raj Nagar Extension (RNE).

The two men were on an Apache bike and were speeding towards Sahibabad from RNE when the police team managed to reach closer but the two opened fire. According to sources, the two men fired at least 8-9 rounds at the police team which left sub inspector Saurabh Shukla and constable Arun Kumar injured. The officials said that both the injured were stable and suffered minor injuries.

“In retaliatory fire, one of the two men sustained a bullet injury in his leg while the other managed to flee during the wee hours on Wednesday. The man who sustained injury was arrested and rushed to hospital. He was identified as Harendra Makreda with 29 cases of heinous crimes against his name,” said Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city).

According to officials, Makreda has 29 cases that include attempt to murder, chain snatching and robberies at Sahibabad, Sihani Gate, Kavi Nagar and sector 58 in Noida police stations. He also has cases of the Gangster Act and had come out from jail around three months back.

In February, Makreda along with an accomplice had committed chain snatching in Sanjay Nagar after which he was nabbed by locals and sent to jail by police. Thereafter, he came out on bail and yet again indulged in robberies and chain snatching.

“The police also recovered a pistol and several live cartridges from the possession of the accused. The bike which we recovered is suspected to be stolen and we are trying to verify the details. The other accused, Shiva, escaped and teams are trying to trace his hideouts,” said Tomar.

The incident of cross fire between the criminals and the police came on heels of visit by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath who will arrive in Ghaziabad on August 31.

According to officials, they have already beefed up security arrangements in different areas and deployed nearly 2400 personnel along with a contingent of nearly 54 officers to secure the Kavi Nagar Ramlila Ground.