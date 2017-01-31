Angry over delay in lunch, Ghaziabad man kills infant granddaughter, neighbour

A 50-year-old man from Hapur allegedly murdered his one-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter and 38-year-old woman neighbour after she came to intervene. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Noorpur area near Garhmukteshwar in Hapur district.

According to the police, Vipin Singh, a farmer, had gone to his fields on Tuesday and returned in the afternoon at around 1pm. Thereafter, he demanded lunch from his daughter-in-law Suhani who went to the kitchen and left her daughter, Ayushi, behind in the room.

“The man got annoyed with the delay in serving him food and went to Suhani and told her that he had killed her daughter. The girl was lying in a pool of blood and had a severe head injury which probably led to her death. Thereafter, both Suhani and Vipin’s wife Geeta Devi had an altercation,” said SK Dubey, circle officer (Garh).

Soon Seema, their neighbour, arrived and questioned the man about the motive behind the brutal killing of the girl.

“The man got furious and picked up a sickle and killed Seema. Later, the police arrested the man. An FIR was also filed for murder against the accused. During initial investigation, it has come to light that the man was under depression. We have also recovered the weapon used during the crime. It is suspected that the man (allegedly) banged the head of the infant girl to the ground before killing her,” Dubey added.

Vipin’s son Rahul Kumar, 25, and Suhani, 22, got married a couple of years back and Ayushi was born in December last year. Police said that Seema was also a relative to Vipin and lived nearby.

“We are still not clear about the motive behind the incident but we have come to know that the accused was under depression. However, we are yet to substantiate his state with the help of medical records,” said Alankrita Singh, superintendent of police, Hapur.