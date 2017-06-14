Ghaziabad: Green court fines UPSIDC Rs2 lakh per day over non-functional STP

The National Green Tribunal on June 12 imposed a fine of Rs2 lakh per day on UP state industrial development corporation (UPSIDC) till a sewage treatment plant in Tronica City, Loni, is made functional.

NGT was hearing a petition filed by Ghaziabad resident Rashid Ali Warsi against UPSIDC and other respondents for making the common effluent treatment plant operational. The tribunal, last year, had ordered inspection of the industrial units by the state pollution control board and asked it to analyse the effluent discharge.

“We have perused our order dated May 29, 2017. By that order, we had directed Respondent No. 1 (UPSIDC) to make the CETP functional positively and report compliance. We had also directed in case of failure of STPs to function serious view will be taken. The undertaking given by Respondent No. 1 that they would remove the deficiencies and make the STP functional, within the time so granted was accepted but the directions are not complied with,” the tribunal stated.

The tribunal also lashed out at the agency and said that a Central Pollution Control Board report submitted in this regard “speaks volume of inaction on the part of Respondent No. 1, consequent to which there is a severe pollution and adverse impact on the environment.”

The tribunal also declined a further adjournment despite UPSIDC being unable to make a statement in the absence of their advocate.

“Hence, we impose cost of Rs 2 lakh per day to be paid by Respondent No. 1 by depositing with the State Pollution Control Board till the STP is made functional and the orders are complied with. Report in that regard shall be filed (sic),” the tribunal stated.

The next date of hearing is June 15.