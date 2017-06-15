Ghaziabad man cheats many with glass piece in mobile phone pouch, arrested

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man who duped customers by posting sales advertisement of his used mobile phone on an e-commerce website.

Toward that end, he got a pouch stitched and placed a thick piece of glass of the same dimensions as a mobile phone inside the pouch. He then broke the zip so that one could not open the pouch.

Police said Mohammad Sohil from Murad Nagar made two IDs on the website — one in his name and the other in the name of a woman — and uploaded pictures of the ‘phone’. After duping four customers, he tried his luck a fifth time on June 14 and got connected to a potential purchaser, Manish Pathak, from Ram Nagar locality.

“Pathak wanted to meet in person at Lal Kuan intersection in the morning of June 14 to finalise the deal. Pathak paid Sohil Rs9,000 for the ‘used phone’ and Sohil handed him the pouch. As the zip did not open, it took a while for Pathak to tear the pouch and discover the glass piece. The accused had fled by then,” said Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city).

Police said Sohil got nearly half a dozen pouches made and had also procured the thick glass pieces from a friend, Ayaan. The accused, who studied only up to class 7, said it was Ayaan who taught him how to dupe buyers with the help of a pouch and a glass piece.

Sohil’s luck ran out when Pathak contacted him again on the evening of June 14. He called up the accused from a different number and expressed interest in purchasing the used phone.

“Believing that he just might be able to dupe one more person the same day, Sohil called him to the Hapur Chungi intersection. But this time, Pathak had informed police. When Sohil arrived, he was nabbed and booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust,” Tomar said.

The police said that they will get in touch with the e-commerce portal. This will help them get in touch with the other persons who were cheated in a similar manner, police said.

Officials said that they will also try to arrest Ayaan.