Ghaziabad: Minor siblings fare poorly in exams, flee to Uttarakhand

A brother, sister duo, students of class V and VI at a school in East Delhi, pooled their pocket money and fled their home in Vaishali, Ghaziabad before landing up at a hotel in Uttarakhand, nearly 520km away at Munsiyari.

The two were fearful after they hid the schedule of the parent-teacher meeting and

also fared poorly in their examination.

On Saturday evening, the two children pooled their pocket money, nearly ₹850, and hurriedly bundled some clothes in their bags before they hired an auto and reached Anand Vihar ISBT. From there, they boarded a bus to Uttarakhand and told the conductor that they don’t have enough money to pay for the journey.

The father of the children said, “The conductor somehow gave them a seat. The boy had also bought a watch for ₹100 to keep track of time and both had gone out in slippers.”

“On Sunday, they reached a hotel where we stayed two months ago during a holiday. The two told the hotel owner that there had been an accident and their parents asked them to reach the hotel,” he added.

“The hotel owner got suspicious and checked the register and called me up immediately. Once he informed us, I told him to not allow both children to move out. He then also informed local police station from where two constables in civil dress were sent to stay with children at the hotel room. Next day, the station house officer from Munsiyari took both children to his house and made them stay at with his wife. She took proper care of both,” he added.

Later, the mother found that there was a parent-teacher meeting scheduled and the children had not told her.

After she attended the meeting, she also found that the two had secured less marks than they anticipated in their examination.

“Our team will be reaching Ghaziabad along with the two children. Both children are safe and we properly coordinated with Uttarakhand police. Once the children reach here, we will counsel them and also their parents so that such incident is not repeated,” said SC Dubey, station house officer, Indirapuram police station.