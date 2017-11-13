Ghaziabad municipal polls: BJP MLA’s name deleted from voters’ list

In a major goof-up by the block level staff engaged in revision of the voters’ list for local body elections, the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Modi Nagar was found struck off the voters’ list.

The officials said the MLA will not be able to vote in the upcoming local body elections on November 26.

According to officials, the revision of the voters’ list took place in 2016 and the name of MLA Dr Manju Shiwach was struck off the rolls.

“The block level staff yet again made a revision of the list for local body polls in 2017 and did not add the name of the MLA. After checking the entire sequence, we found that it was the fault of two staff members and we have recommended action against them,” said Pawan Agarwal, joint magistrate, Modi Nagar.

“Since the electoral roll has been finalised, the MLA may not be able to vote in the local body election,” he said.

Shiwach had lodged a complaint with the officials about the issue and had asked the officials to look into the issue. She said in 2012, she contested the local body polls for the post of chairperson of Modi Nagar Nagar Palika and her name was present in the list.

“This is a callous attitude. If such is the case with a public representative, then what would be the situation with the common man? It is strange how my name got deleted and I had no information,” Shiwach said.

A councillor candidate for the Ghaziabad municipal corporation also found his name struck off the revised voters’ list which was released in November.

“My name was there in the voters’ list when I filed my nominations and it was verified. After the supplementary list arrived, I checked my name and found it missing. I suspect a conspiracy and believe that my name was deleted deliberately,” the candidate said, requesting anonymity.

The residents also alleges that the deletion of names could be the handiwork of politicians.

“In 2011 handbook, there was a provision that BLOs will compile the list of deleted names and provide it to the electoral officer. This was required so that voters whose names are deleted can be informed. However, no such action was taken. We have approached the chief election commissioner and district officials in the past but the issue remains unresolved,” said colonel (retd) TP Tyagi, president of flat owners’ federation.

“We will again approach the district officials and also write to the state election commissioner,” he said.

The officials from the district election office said laxity on part of the block level officers (BLO) in the addition and deletion of names cannot be ruled out in a majority of cases.

As per the latest figures after the supplementary voters’ list was released on November 6, the officials said 1,07,727 voters were deleted and another 1,84,347 names were added in all the local bodies, including the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. The additions include first-time voters.

“As per guidelines, the BLOs are supposed to fill up a form provided to them in triplicate. One form has to be given to the voters during the checking of names. This is done when revision starts. The names are deleted in case of migration, marriage or death,” said Indu Prakash Singh, the additional district election officer.