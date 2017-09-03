Ghaziabad: Murdered BJP leader had clues that contract killers were after him, say police

A day after a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was murdered at Khoda in Ghaziabad, police said the victim was told by unidentified persons that someone had hired killers to eliminate him.

Gajendra Bhati, 34, was gunned down and the BJP’s mandal head Balbir Chauhan suffered bullet injuries when two unidentified bikers opened fire on them near Mangal Bazar on Saturday afternoon.

“The victim was told nearly a fortnight back that a ‘fielding’ was in place for him to kill him. To confirm this, we are questioning hardcore criminals in Dasna jail. We have come to know that the victim had rivalries with 4-5 hardcore criminals, who could have hatched the conspiracy,” said a senior police officer.

The terminology ‘fielding’ is popular among criminals and used when they hire shooters and set them behind a target. The police are probing if the killing had any ‘political’ angle to it as Khoda is a major voter base.

The police said they will also take help from central agencies to help them identify the two bikers who led the attack. The police already have some images of the two bikers but the pictures are not very clear.

Apart from this, the cops are probing if an incident was staged in Khoda just before the assailants arrived. On Saturday afternoon, there were rumours that pieces of meat were found at a religious place and both Bhati and Chauhan had gone to the site to pacify people.

Police said it could be part of the plan to draw him out of his house as he was already aware that some ‘contract killers’ were behind him.

“He had left his Scorpio and was travelling back home after visiting the spot on a bike. It was then when he was shot dead by the two bikers. I and my sister-in-law saw them firing and we can identify them if they are produced before us. It is a political killing.My brother was about to contest the chairman election of the nagar palika,” said Yogesh Bhati, the victim’s brother.

He accused former MLA Amarpal Sharma and lodged an FIR against him and two unidentified bikers. Sharma has denied any role in the case and said he was ready to face any probe.

“The family suspected the role of former MLA and we are investigating it. We are probing the victim’s rivalries with other persons. All angles are being probed,” said HN Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.