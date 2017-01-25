Ghaziabad, Noida on high alert ahead of Republic Day

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the city police are on high alert and security at various public places has been stepped up. PCR vans and police personnel in civil clothes will be deployed at public places in order to maintain law and order during the celebrations, senior police officers said.

The police have started checking hotels, shopping malls, metro stations and other public places in a bid to prevent any untoward incident.

According to senior officers, anti-terror squad and civil police carried out a joint checking spree at Vaishali metro station and Kaushambi metro station on Wednesday afternoon.

“We carried out a checking in the parking spots of both metro stations and also removed squatters and hawkers from the periphery of the metro stations. The officials of the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) are also on high alert and have intensified their checking as well,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, circle officer, Indirapuram.

Further, the police also carried out a checking drive at shopping malls such as EDM in Kaushambi, Mahagun Metro Mall in Vaishali and Shipra Mall in Indirapuram, which are expected to see a large crowd on Republic Day as various schemes are currently on at the shopping outlets to celebrate the occasion.

“Our main focus will be on shopping malls and areas around liquor shops. Special instructions have been given to all security agencies in malls and parking areas to check each and every vehicle, and frisk each visitor thoroughly,” Yadav said.

In Noida too, the police and anti-terror squad carried out similar checks at GIP Mall in Sector 38A, DLF Mall in Sector 18 and Spice Mall in Sector 25A.

Officials said round-the-clock duties have been assigned at border police posts in Noida to monitor suspicious activities.

“We are keeping an eye on the border and a 24-hour duty has been assigned at border check posts with one assistant sub-inspector and one constable doing the night shift. Apart from this, security at all six metro stations in Noida has also been increased,” said Dr Gaurav Grover, additional superintendent of police, Noida.

Meanwhile, officials of the meteorological department have predicted rain on Republic Day.

“It is expected that it may start raining from Wednesday night and may go on till Thursday afternoon. Consequently, the temperature is also expected to go down and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday,” said an official from the department.

Several Republic Day celebrations have been organised in the open by residential societies.

“Unfurling the flag and cultural programmes in our society are being done in the open. In case it rains, we will have to shift the prize distribution ceremony indoors as it is the only activity that can be done in a closed space. If it rains heavily, we may have to cancel the programme,” said KC Mishra, member of sector 2, Vasundhara residents’ welfare association.