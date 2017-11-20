Ghaziabad nominees booked in 83 cases of model code violation

Preparations for the local body polls are on in full swing in Ghaziabad, as the candidates have stepped up their campaigning for the November 26 elections. However, officials of Ghaziabad district administration said that they have booked different candidates in 83 instances of violation of the Model Code of Conduct till Sunday.

Those booked for violating the MCC include independents as well as candidates from various political parties. Official sources said that most of the MCC violations are related to carrying out campaigning without permission and in violation of allotted timings.

“The cases will now be investigated and a final report or the charge sheet will be filed thereafter. Accordingly, those charge-sheeted will be facing cases in judicial courts,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (control room) and the nodal officer for the poll code violations.

The police officials from Khoda said that they booked one more independent candidate on Monday for violating the MCC.

“The candidate had put up publicity material over the electricity poles. So far, we have booked five cases of MCC violation,” DB Dubey, SHO, Khoda, said.

In a recent case of MCC violation, a car was stopped by the police in Kavi Nagar as the supporter had pasted stickers of one of the candidates all over the vehicle’s body.

Read I Ghaziabad civic polls: BJP woos voters with sops

Sources said that most of the violations were by candidates who are contesting seats for nine local bodies in Ghaziabad. The expenditure cap for candidates bidding to be councillors of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation is ₹2 lakh, while it is ₹1.5 lakh for candidates in fray for Nagar Palikas of Modi Nagar, Murad Nagar and Khoda. The expenditure limit is ₹30,000 for candidates contesting from Nagar Panchayats of Dasna, Patla, Niwari and Fareed Nagar.

“There have been no MCC violation cases with regard to mayoral candidates so far. For enforcing the MCC, we have formed surveillance teams and flying squads. They are carrying out round-the-clock checking to detect violations. Candidates generally violate MCC by putting up publicity material in public places. For putting campaign material on private properties, they must have permission from the owner,” Rajesh Kumar Yadav, returning officer, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, said.

According to guidelines, all contesting candidates are required to file their expenditure statements with the district administration within three months after the counting date, officials added.