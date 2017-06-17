Ghaziabad: Official orders inquiry into loss of hands following HT report

The Ghaziabad district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the incident when a 30-year-old woman from DLF Ankur Vihar in Loni lost her hands after coming in contact with hanging electricity cables in front of her flat in April.

Her hands had to be amputated -- one from the elbow and the other from near the wrist.

Taking cognizance of HT’s report, district magistrate (DM) Ministhy S said the inquiry will be conducted by Rajesh Yadav, additional district magistrate (finance & revenue), at the earliest. Yadav will get in touch with electricity department officials and her family members.

“The inquiry will find out the laxity of any officials involved and alleged negligence if any. Following the inquiry, suitable action will be taken . We will ensure the woman is adequately compensated,” the DM, said.

Neelam Kumari was trying her luck to clear the bank probationary entrance examination scheduled on April 29. Just two days before the incident, on the morning of April 27, she was drying her clothes in her balcony when a spark from a nearby 11kv cable struck her.

After being hospitalized in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, the doctors had to amputate her hands. Neelam and her husband Vinay Kumar are from Bihar and migrated to the NCR for better job prospects. They bought a builder’s flat with finance at Ankur Vihar.

HT reported about the hanging cables and the plight of the victim. Eelectricity department chief engineer, SK Gupta, had also directed the area superintending engineer to conduct an inquiry.

“The DM has spoken to us about the incident and the ADM will visit us soon. We will submit all required documents to the officer. We want the issue of hanging cables to be addressed. It should not lead to suffering to anyone like it happened in our case,” Vinay, said.

“A team of electricity department officials arrived for an inquiry after the matter was reported to the chief engineer. We explained the entire incident and will submit them the required medical papers,” he added.