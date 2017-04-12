Ghaziabad officials discuss metro funding issues in Lucknow meeting

Officials of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) on Wednesday apprised the minister of state for housing, Suresh Pasi, about the funding issues holding up the 9.41km metro project. The meeting was called by the minister in Lucknow and the issues related to the metro project — unauthorised construction, map clearances and funding — were discussed.

GDA officials had prepared a detailed report about the projects, including the 9.41km metro, and discussed the issues with the minister for nearly one-and-a-half hours. Several other development authorities were also called to discuss issues pertaining to projects in their areas.

“We informed the minister about the funding issues pertaining to the share of the municipal corporation, funds sharing by other agencies and also the pending clearance of the revised detailed project report of the metro project,” Ravindra Godbole, secretary, GDA, said.

The 9.41km metro project from Dilshad Garden to New bus stand is pegged at Rs2,210 crore. Apart from the specific share by Government of India and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Uttar Pradesh agencies have a combined share of Rs1,479.6 crore in the project.

GDA has poured in the majority of its Rs695.8 crore share and is now seeking funds from other departments.

The authority faces a major challenge in getting funds from the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. The municipal corporation had stated that its major share of funds, nearly Rs200 crore, can be adjusted by GDA on account of corporation land acquired by the GDA.

For this transfer of money towards the metro project, a change in a government order is needed and the issue is currently pending with the state revenue department.

Besides, the GDA has received only Rs50 crore from Avas Vikas and another Rs3.3 crore from UPSIDC so far.

The state cabinet is yet to clear the revised detailed project report which will pave the way for a Rs402.4 crore grant from the Centre.

“We expect the issues to be resolved soon. The meeting was successful. We explained all issues pertaining to the metro,” Godbole said.

On April 8, the funding issues of the 9.41km metro project were also discussed and raised before the chief minister by state officials. The authority officials had visited Lucknow but were not part of the meeting held by CM. However, a presentation on the project was prepared by GDA and was put up before the CM.