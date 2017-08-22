Ghaziabad: Parents of boy who died in GD Goenka School allege police laxity

Three weeks after class 4 student Arman Sehgal died in GD Goenka school complex, his parents and a delegation of local leaders met Ghaziabad police but were not apprised of any progress in the case. The Sehgals said that they have been making rounds of police stations but have failed to get any information.

After Arman died of a fall on the second-floor corridor of the school on August 1, his parents lodged a case under the sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence against school officials.

“Each time we approach the police, they tell us that the case is under investigation. They are not telling us the progress and not even giving any definite assurance. In the earlier meetings, they asked us to give some time but now, they are failing to provide any details. It feels as if we are the accused in the case,” said Gulshan Sehgal, Arman’s father.

A couple of days ago, senior superintendent of police (SSP) HN Singh had said that a second forensic team visited the incident site in school and will submit its report. “Their findings will be a part of the police report that will be submitted to the high court,” Singh had said.

After an FIR, the school authorities moved a petition at the Allahabad high court and requested quashing of the FIR. The high court on May 11 directed no coercive action against petitioners (five school officials) till August 28.

“It seems that Ghaziabad police will submit its report to the court and not divulge anything to us. Their lax attitude allowed the school officials to approach the court. After meeting Ghaziabad SSP on Tuesday, we approached the district magistrate. The administration officials said that the magisterial inquiry is in progress and it will end soon. We asked them to incorporate a report of the previous inspection by additional district magistrate (city) who inspected the school premises on the day of the incident. Her findings will be crucial,” he said.

The magisterial inquiry ordered by Ghaziabad district magistrate is headed by Rajesh Kumar Yadav, additional district magistrate (finance & revenue). The inquiry ended on August 22.

“We have recorded the statements of school officials and Arman’s parents and relatives. Now, I have written to ADM (city) to submit a copy of her school inspection report. I have also written to the police to submit copies of CCTV footage essential to the case. After receiving these, I will finalise the inquiry and submit a report to the district magistrate,” Yadav said.