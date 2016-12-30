Ghaziabad police begin drive to equip vehicles with reflector tapes

In order to minimise accidents on highways and other major roads which get engulfed in fog during peak winter season, the Ghaziabad traffic police has initiated a drive to put up reflector tapes on commercial vehicles. The officials said that the drive will continue further and will help bring down the accident rates on roads and highways passing through the city limits.

The drive was undertaken by the cops at Dabur crossing, Maharajpur crossing near Delhi border, Modi Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Dasna, Hapur Chungi and ALT crossing. The areas are prone to major accidents and some of these intersections already appear in the list of black spots (accident prone areas) identified by the traffic police.

“Since Thursday, we have put up reflector tapes on 400 commercial vehicles including trucks, tempos and others. The reflector tapes have been procured out of the traffic fund budget. At present, we have sufficient staff and our traffic inspectors and sub inspectors have been given stock for taking up the drive,” said Rajesh Kumar, superintendent of police (traffic).

“The reflector tapes are a measure to reduce accidents. They are coated with mica which is illuminated by the headlights of the vehicles and alert commuter about the presence of vehicles ahead. The tapes are being put up in front as well as in rear of the commercial and even private vehicles,” he added.

According to official records of the traffic police department, there have been nearly 363 road fatalities in 752 different road accidents during first ten months this year. The figure is highest in five years. A total of 311, 346, 310 and 271 road fatalities took place in Ghaziabad during first ten months of a year in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Apart from nearly 20 out of 40 dysfunctional traffic signals in the city, Ghaziabad also faces major issue with heavy movement of trucks and roadside parking on NH-58, NH-24 and NH-91 and state highway 57.

According to officials, several of the accident prone areas were identified in the district and based on accident related data from 2011 to 2015. The accident points include Raj Nagar Extension Crossing, Indrapuri near Loni border, Banthala crossing at Loni, Hapur Chungi, Mohan Nagar, Meerut Road and Dasna among others.