Ghaziabad police chief suspends personnel for laxity in dealing with dispute that led to murder

Following a protest by villagers of Nausarpur over alleged police laxity in arresting the accused in a recent murder case, the district police chief on Monday sent the SHO and senior sub-inspector of Tronica City police station in Loni to the police lines. The district chief also suspended the entire staff of Mandola police station.

The villagers blocked the Delhi-Saharanpur Road and alleged laxity in arresting the accused named in the murder of Brijeshwar Tyagi, father of the village head Lalit Tyagi. Brijeshwar was attacked by several armed assailants on Thursday afternoon and died in a hospital in the wee hours of Friday. The victim’s family had named five persons and two unidentified persons as suspects.

“The victim’s son had met me twice and complained about a threat to life from a rival group over a property dispute. Despite issuing directions, the issue was overlooked by the SHO. Further, just before the murder, two of the accused had surrendered in connection with a petty case and went to jail. They got bail two days later, after the murder. The SHO should have arrested them before but he failed to do so,” Deepak Kumar, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad, said.

Officials said that the local police post officials were also lax in dealing with the situation, as they failed to pacify villagers who blocked the road for nearly two hours in protest.

“The police picked up four to five persons but let them off after questioning. These people had moved the court in connection with the land dispute. We suspect they have aligned with our rivals and were involved in the conspiracy. There has been laxity in arresting the accused persons as well,” said Lalit Tyagi, the victim’s son.

The SSP and the subdivisional magistrate rushed to Loni to pacify the villagers. After their visit, the blockade was lifted. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nand Kishor also reached the spot and said that the BJP district president, Basant Tyagi, was responsible for staging the protest.

“The villagers should have told me about the issue and I would have spoken to the officials. It is also not appropriate for the district president (of BJP) to stage a protest when the party is in power in the state. On our assurance, the blockade was lifted and the SSP also reassured the victim family of speedy arrests in the case,” the MLA said.

On the other hand, the BJP district president denied that he was behind the protest. “I had gone there to pacify the protesters. My name cannot be linked to the protest by the villagers,” Tyagi said.